News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Proposed bill would remove age restriction for crime expungement

Criminal Record Expungence bill re-visited
Criminal Record Expungence bill re-visited(n/a)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several state representatives are revisiting a proposed piece of legislation; it aims to create a pathway for those who have committed non-violent crimes to re-enter the workforce.

As state law currently sits, someone who has committed a low-level, non-violent crime can ask a judge to have it removed from public record if the crime was committed before they turned 25 years old.

State Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay says senate bill 32 would remove the age restriction.

“If we want to reduce our welfare roles and ensure people aren’t going back to a criminal lifestyle, we have to ensure a pathway to employment, and this provides that pathway,” said Steffen.

The bill would also make certain crimes ineligible for expungement, such as stalking and criminal trespass.

The discussion was brought up three times before on the state Senate floor and now, it’s coming up a fourth time.

“I am more confident than the previous three sessions,” said Steffen. “That’s because of the one on one discussions I am having with my republican Senate colleagues on an individual basis to address their concerns.”

Fond Du Lac county District Attorney, Eric Toney, says while he sees several benefits of the legislation, he also has some logistical concerns.

“The concern being it could add additional court time to an already overloaded system where individuals could petition up to twice per case so there’s a concern about court time, prosecutor time, and how the system would absorb that additional time in court,” said Toney.

Another concern of his is victims’ rights.

“The further out you get from a hearing once the case is theoretically closed from sentencing, it can be more difficult to stay in touch with victims,” said Toney.

Steffen says he feels optimistic about the bill’s chances in the current session.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container...
‘The Champagne of Beers’ leaves French producers frothing
UTV Crash
1 hurt in Iola UTV crash
Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

Latest News

Mary's Place Expanding its Reach
Mary's Place Expanding its Reach
Side by side of current Mary's Place location and New location Wisconsin Rapids
Homeless shelter Mary’s Place expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
"Ma" Pesch leaves behind a big legacy in Stevens Point.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: “Ma” Pesch
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of Game 4...
Butler’s 56 points spoils Giannis’ return, pushes Bucks to brink of elimination
A police car.
Wisconsin drunk drivers could pay child support if a parent is killed