Proposed bill would remove age restriction for crime expungement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several state representatives are revisiting a proposed piece of legislation; it aims to create a pathway for those who have committed non-violent crimes to re-enter the workforce.

As state law currently sits, someone who has committed a low-level, non-violent crime can ask a judge to have it removed from public record if the crime was committed before they turned 25 years old.

State Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay says senate bill 32 would remove the age restriction.

“If we want to reduce our welfare roles and ensure people aren’t going back to a criminal lifestyle, we have to ensure a pathway to employment, and this provides that pathway,” said Steffen.

The bill would also make certain crimes ineligible for expungement, such as stalking and criminal trespass.

The discussion was brought up three times before on the state Senate floor and now, it’s coming up a fourth time.

“I am more confident than the previous three sessions,” said Steffen. “That’s because of the one on one discussions I am having with my republican Senate colleagues on an individual basis to address their concerns.”

Fond Du Lac county District Attorney, Eric Toney, says while he sees several benefits of the legislation, he also has some logistical concerns.

“The concern being it could add additional court time to an already overloaded system where individuals could petition up to twice per case so there’s a concern about court time, prosecutor time, and how the system would absorb that additional time in court,” said Toney.

Another concern of his is victims’ rights.

“The further out you get from a hearing once the case is theoretically closed from sentencing, it can be more difficult to stay in touch with victims,” said Toney.

Steffen says he feels optimistic about the bill’s chances in the current session.

