Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery

By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Florida police arrested a 38-year-old man they say kidnapped and assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver.

Tampa Police say Joseph Killins was armed when he approached a DoorDash delivery driver while she was making a delivery last week.

He allegedly forced her to drive to a nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police say when Killins initially approached the driver, she had earphones in and was talking on the phone. Her family was able to track her because of that.

When they found her, police say Killins fired multiple times, hitting one person.

Killins reportedly ran away.

Both the driver and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Killins Friday night. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement.

A spokesperson called the crime “heinous” and said the company is offering support to the woman.

