Pointers dominate in doubleheader with Stout, sweep four-game series

The Pointers took game one in seven innings 22-0, while winning game two 8-1
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team outscored UW-Stout 30-1 combined in their doubleheader Sunday as the Pointers secured a four-game series sweep of the Blue Devils on the weekend.

The Pointers’ bats came out swinging in game one of the twin bill Sunday at Zimmerman Field. UWSP won the game 22-0 in seven innings, slugging eight homers in the contest. Bradley Comer, Peyton Nelson and Kamden Oliver all hit two homers in the game, while Jakob Boos and Matt Baumann reached belted a homer themselves. The win marks the fourth time this year the Pointers have scored 17 runs or more in a game.

In game two, the Pointers’ offense continued to pack a punch. Oliver knocked out his third homer of the day, while Trent Van Ess also hit a homer in the 8-1 win. UWSP got seven and third strong innings from SPASH graduate JD Schultz on the mound in the win.

UWSP moves to 20-9 on the season and 11-5 in WIAC play with the four-game weekend sweep of the Blue Devils. The Pointers are next in action Thursday with a single game against Lawrence University.

