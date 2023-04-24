Peyton’s Promise launches new way to help those in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A volunteer organization that hosts food drives to stock numerous area food pantries is launching a new way you can help.

Peyton’s Promise will be collecting change at the Wausau Children’s Festival on May 13 for it’s Change for Good campaign.

Peyton’s Promise President Caitlin Woller said the coins will be used to purchase food for local pantries.

“We decided to collect change instead of food donations for the reason that most times the food donations are expired or we’re not able to use them in the pantry,” said Woller.

Monetary donations will also allow Peyton’s Promise to purchase the exact items they need.

People’s State Bank will make $2,000. Peyton’s Promise Correspondence Secretary Calley Watt said that’s currently their fundraising goal.

People who donate at the Children’s Festival will receive a raffle ticket. Watt said area businesses have donated toys and games as prizes for the raffle.

All of the donations, both food and monetary help area food pantries.

Click here to see a list of locations Peyton’s Promise assists.

