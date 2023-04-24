News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Peyton’s Promise launches new way to help those in need

"Change for Good" hopes to collect $2000 at the Children's Festival in Wausau
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A volunteer organization that hosts food drives to stock numerous area food pantries is launching a new way you can help.

Peyton’s Promise will be collecting change at the Wausau Children’s Festival on May 13 for it’s Change for Good campaign.

Peyton’s Promise President Caitlin Woller said the coins will be used to purchase food for local pantries.

“We decided to collect change instead of food donations for the reason that most times the food donations are expired or we’re not able to use them in the pantry,” said Woller.

Monetary donations will also allow Peyton’s Promise to purchase the exact items they need.

People’s State Bank will make $2,000. Peyton’s Promise Correspondence Secretary Calley Watt said that’s currently their fundraising goal.

People who donate at the Children’s Festival will receive a raffle ticket. Watt said area businesses have donated toys and games as prizes for the raffle.

All of the donations, both food and monetary help area food pantries.

Click here to see a list of locations Peyton’s Promise assists.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container...
‘The Champagne of Beers’ leaves French producers frothing
UTV Crash
1 hurt in Iola UTV crash
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.

Latest News

Train and truck collide in Wauwautosa
Train and FedEx truck collide in Wauwatosa
WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some north central region state highways
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the...
REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo to return for Game 4
Culvert replacement project on Highway 32 in Oneida County to happen in May