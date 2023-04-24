Pet Project: Meet Tank

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tank is an adorable 5-year-old Terrier, American Staffordshire-mix at the Humane Society of Marathon County looking for his forever home.

Tank was surrendered to the Humane Society at the beginning of April. He is a very loving boy and a man of many talents. He is loyal, protective, and friendly with other dogs but uncomfortable around other children and those who do not match his vibe. He will do best in an adult-only home.

If you would like to adopt Tank or look at other animals from The Humane Society of Marathon County Visit Catsndogs.org or visit The Humane Society of Marathon County during business hours.

The Run for Their Lives Event will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Immanuel Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration for that event is now open.

You can register at the link below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Wausau/HSMCRunforTheirLives5k?fbclid=IwAR1v_zrKiO-8Diuq1fndtPsTKkuPLq7WyNSQXATezD_TmsUf-l1gnM0gjnQ

The Humane Society of Marathon County is at 7001 Packer Dr, Wausau, WI 54401.

Immanuel Baptist Church is at 152111 Tulip Ln, Wausau, WI.

