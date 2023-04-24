Numerous vehicles broken into in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and other area police departments are investigating several recent vehicle break-ins.

The break-ins were reported over the weekend in Wausau, Rothschild, and Rib Mountain. The vehicles were left unlocked when they were entered.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s imperative to lock your vehicle when it is unattended, especially at night. Additionally, its also wise not to leave valuables like purses, wallets, or cellphones in plain sight within your vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these recent vehicle-related crimes, contact your local law enforcement agency or utilize the Marathon County Crime Stoppers website or tip line and help us locate those responsible for these crimes. Website: http://marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/

