First Alert Weather: Rain and snow showers to kick off the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hopefully everyone had a chance to see the Northern Lights Sunday night through early Monday morning, as they became quite vivid across Wisconsin and a good portion of the Upper Midwest. A strong geomagnetic storm (Coronal Mass Ejection) struck the Earth and helped spark the Northern Lights to be seen as far south as Missouri and Kansas throughout the pre-dawn hours Monday.

As seen from Stevens Point late Sunday night. Thank you to Mel Plummer for sending this in. (Mel Plummer)

Spotty rain and snow showers to become more numerous throughout the day (WSAW)

A wave of low pressure will push through Wisconsin Monday and Monday night, triggering scattered snow and rain showers throughout the day, mixed with sleet and graupel at times as well. In addition, there is a small chance for a few thundershowers Monday afternoon, that will bring scattered lightning, small hail and wind gusts up to 45 mph as they develop and move through Wisconsin.

Spotty thundershowers are possible Monday afternoon (WSAW)

Expect drier weather to return Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures try to climb back into the seasonal averages for this time of year. (Wausau avg. high/low is 58°/36°) A much larger storm system will slowly approach the Badger State for the end of the week and last into the weekend, with wet weather becoming likely for both Saturday and Sunday, as temps take a dip into early next week and the beginning of May.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.