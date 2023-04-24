First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday with a handful of afternoon sprinkles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The trials and tribulations that are the spring season in Wisconsin continues. Granted a couple of weeks ago, it seems like the warm weather was here to stay, but Mother Nature flipped the switch back to March-like conditions for the past several days. Not much change in that theme for the week ahead. Sunshine will be limited and there will be more opportunities for rain/snow showers. The warmer jacket will be needed most of the time, while the umbrella comes in handy early and later in the week.

The Northern Lights might be visible tonight into early Monday, depending on the amount of cloud cover. (WSAW)

There is the chance of seeing the Northern Lights in North Central Wisconsin Sunday night. The main issue is how much cloud cover will be around during the night into early Monday morning. It could vary depending where you are in the area. No less, head to a location away from street lights and look toward the north to see if any colors are visible. Some clouds Sunday night and chilly with lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Lots of clouds, cool Monday. Rain/snow showers expected. (WSAW)

Clouds will be around throughout Monday with times of snow or rain showers late morning into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. The snow showers might linger into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Little in the way of accumulation is anticipated, but it will keep the roads damp.

Rain/snow showers Monday midday into the afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers could linger into Monday night. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Mark on your calendar Wednesday. It is going to be the sunniest day of the week, although not the warmest. A fair amount of sun with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Considerable cloudiness Thursday with a chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. A similar story on Friday with a chance of some showers. Afternoon temps level out in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers possible Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Rain is possible on Saturday. (WSAW)

Wet weather could impact the region on Saturday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers possible next Sunday. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers possible next Sunday. (WSAW)

Next weekend continues the dreary weather in the Wisconsin River Valley. Overcast with periods of rain possible Saturday, while scattered rain/snow showers are on tap for next Sunday, April 30. Highs Saturday near 50, dropping back to the mid 40s next Sunday.

Cooler than average highs in the next several days. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.