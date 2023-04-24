Eagle River woman saves multiple lives as an organ donor

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not every day you get to save lives. Kathy Renkes is doing just that since passing at the age of sixty-nine. April is national donate life month. Cliff was diagnosed with fatty liver disease. He was hospitalized and was told he needed a new liver. He was prepared for the worst.

“I’m not afraid to go, I’m just not. My concern about going is how other people will feel. I don’t want anyone to be,” said Cliff Connor.

Connor was told the transplant list could take months, but he got a life-changing call on Christmas.

“When we got the call and they said you got a donor the first thing we did was say a little prayer of thanks for her,” said Connor.

The donor was a woman named Kathy Renkes from Eagle River and even though Connor had never met her, he knows who she is to him.

“She’s right here and she’s a part of me and is however you want to go there for me she is very much alive. A part of her is very much alive,” said Conner.

Cliff got to meet Kathy’s daughter Shannon Lehmann who said her mother was always a giver.

“She picked up hitchhikers and we’re like, well she’s like, “They seemed nice,” and I’m like, “Well, yeah they always do. You know, they always seem nice.” You know, she would just do anything for anybody,” said Lehmann.

They’ve become good friends. Lehmann said she’s happy to see her mom is helping so many people.

“It was I felt just at peace being able to have him physically right there and know that part of her is still alive,” said Lehmann.

Renkes has donated three organs, including eyesight for two people in Arizona.

