Culvert replacement project on Highway 32 in Oneida County to happen in May

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to replace the culvert under Highway 32 at Julia Creek between Hiles and Three Lakes in Oneida County, is scheduled to begin the week of May 1.

This work will be limited to traffic control and erosion control for this week only, with other project work scheduled to begin the following week.

Drivers can expect to encounter flagging operations on Highway 32 at Julia Creek the week of May 1 to allow for the installation of erosion control devices and delivery of materials to the project site.

Starting the week of May 8, Highway 32 at Julia Creek will be detoured for the replacement of the culvert. A signed detour will be posted utilizing US 45 and US 8.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion later that month.

