Miami blows out Milwaukee 121-99 to regain series lead

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Heat refound their game one shooting form, demolishing the Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 in game three of their playoff series to take a 2-1 series lead. For the second straight game, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat opened up the game similarly to how they opened game one; shooting from distance. The Heat led 29-21 after the first quarter, finishing the frame on a 14-0 run. Miami continued to hit open shots in the second, leading by 13 at intermission. The Heat set a franchise playoff record for most made threes in a half with 12,

The second half saw the Bucks have trouble hanging on to the basketball, as the Heat continued to force them into turnovers. Meanwhile, the Heat continued to pour it in from three-point, shooting 49% from three. The Heat ran away with the game in the fourth, going on to win 121-99.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 22 points. The Bucks were plagued by turnovers throughout the game, coughing it up 18 times. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points, although he and Victor Oladipo left the game early with separate injuries.

Both teams will have their shortest amount of rest between games three and four as game four comes Monday night in Miami. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m.

