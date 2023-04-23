News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Miami blows out Milwaukee 121-99 to regain series lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with a back strain
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Heat refound their game one shooting form, demolishing the Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 in game three of their playoff series to take a 2-1 series lead. For the second straight game, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat opened up the game similarly to how they opened game one; shooting from distance. The Heat led 29-21 after the first quarter, finishing the frame on a 14-0 run. Miami continued to hit open shots in the second, leading by 13 at intermission. The Heat set a franchise playoff record for most made threes in a half with 12,

The second half saw the Bucks have trouble hanging on to the basketball, as the Heat continued to force them into turnovers. Meanwhile, the Heat continued to pour it in from three-point, shooting 49% from three. The Heat ran away with the game in the fourth, going on to win 121-99.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 22 points. The Bucks were plagued by turnovers throughout the game, coughing it up 18 times. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points, although he and Victor Oladipo left the game early with separate injuries.

Both teams will have their shortest amount of rest between games three and four as game four comes Monday night in Miami. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

Bradley Comer hit a three-run homer in game two of the Pointers' doubleheader with UW-Stout...
UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with Stout
UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with Stout
UW - Stout Vs. UW - Stevens Point Baseball
Ryan Rodemeier winds up for Wausau East in the 3-0 win over Pittsville.
Wausau East baseball tallies first win, Marathon baseball and softball snag victories Friday
High School Sports
High School Sports