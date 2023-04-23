News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

More than 700 people, nearly half of them kids, picked up trash at 35 sites around the greater...
Hundreds pick up tons of trash in Wausau area for ‘Green and Clean’ event
2nd annual Veteran Business Showcase highlights veteran businesses of Central Wisconsin
2nd annual Veteran Business Showcase highlights veteran businesses of Central Wisconsin
UWSP ‘Chalk the Walk’ event for Earth Day
UWSP ‘Chalk the Walk’ event for Earth Day
UTV Crash
1 hurt in Iola UTV crash
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.