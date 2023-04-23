News and First Alert Weather App
Hundreds pick up tons of trash in Wausau area for ‘Green and Clean’ event

More than 700 people, nearly half of them kids, picked up trash at 35 sites around the greater Wausau area as part of an annual Earth Day event.(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 700 people, nearly half of them kids, picked up trash at 35 sites around the greater Wausau area as part of an annual Earth Day event.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean has been gathering people from area businesses and communities to clean up more than 33 tons of trash since it began in 2010. Each year, volunteers pick up about four tons of trash.

NewsChannel 7 team members participated too. WSAW is a proud sponsor of the event.

