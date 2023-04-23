First Alert Weather: Continued cool with lots of clouds, more showers Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The trials and tribulations that are the spring season in Wisconsin continues. Granted a couple of weeks ago, it seems like the warm weather was here to stay, but Mother Nature flipped the switch back to March-like conditions for the past several days. Not much change in that theme for the week ahead. Sunshine will be limited and there will be more opportunities for rain/snow showers. The warmer jacket will be needed most of the time, while the umbrella comes in handy early and later in the week.

Mostly cloudy and cool to end the weekend. (WSAW)

If you were looking out your window at sunrise this Sunday morning, you caught a glimpse of likely the most amount of sunshine that will be seen on Sunday locally. Clouds continue to hold claim across central and northern Wisconsin to wrap up this second to last weekend of April. Staying cool with afternoon readings only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Some clouds tonight and chilly as lows slip back into the mid to upper 20s. The next weather maker rolls into the Badger State on Monday. Clouds throughout the day with times of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. The snow showers might linger into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Little in the way of accumulation is anticipated, but it will keep the roads damp.

Rain/snow showers on Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain/snow showers into Monday night. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Mark on your calendar Wednesday. It is going to be the sunniest day of the week, although not the warmest. A fair amount of sun with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Considerable cloudiness Thursday with a chance of showers. High in the low 50s. A similar story on Friday with a chance of some showers. Afternoon temps level out in the mid 50s.

Cooler than average highs in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Next weekend continues the dreary weather in the Wisconsin River Valley. Overcast with periods of rain possible Saturday, while scattered showers are on tap for next Sunday, April 30. Highs Saturday near 50, dropping back to the mid 40s next Sunday.

Showers at times on Friday. (WSAW)

Wet weather likely on Saturday. (WSAW)

Wet weather anticipated next Sunday to end April. (WSAW)

Damp and cool next Sunday to end April. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.