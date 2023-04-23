News and First Alert Weather App
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system of Greenwood resident Bryan Bunton. (BRYAN BUNTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Greenwood, Ind. (CNN) - A loud boom Friday night had concerned residents in central Indiana asking questions.

A resident of Greenwood, Indiana, picked up on his home security system what appears to be a bright light flying across the sky, followed by a loud booming sound. A resident in Westfield, Indiana, also caught the sound on his home video system.

A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system. (MARK ZIELES)

Emergency management officials said the sound was likely a sonic boom caused by a meteor.

The explanation lines up with reports from pilots in Kentucky who said they saw a meteor to the north.

The National Weather Service also picked up something that could have been a meteor on its lightning detection system, which has picked up meteorites in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

