1 hurt in Iola UTV crash

UTV Crash
UTV Crash(MGN / Nicolas Stevenin / BLM)
By Emily Davies
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old person has a broken leg after being pinned underneath a UTV the person was riding in.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s deputies were called to respond to a crash in Iola on Roosevelt Road around 3 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened on private property. The person pinned was the passenger of the UTV.

According to a press release, deputies say the 32-year-old who drove the UTV was rounding a curve when the UTV tipped over. Deputies believe speed played a factor in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

The person pinned was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Iola Fire Department, Iola Ambulance Service, Iola Police Department, Clintonville Ambulance Service, and the Department of Natural Resources assisted in the crash, which remains under investigation.

