News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau East baseball tallies first win, Marathon baseball and softball snag victories Friday

By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a chilly April evening in north central Wisconsin, area baseball and softball teams still found a way to take to the diamond and get in some action Friday.

Up first, Wausau East hosted a non-con collision with Pittsville. It was a low-scoring affair that battled on and off rain and sleet, but the Lumberjacks came away with a tough 3-0 win. A two-run single in the first off the bat of Kolton Abraham gave Wausau East the early lead. From there, the Lumberjacks got great pitching from their staff led by starter Ryan Rodemeier. The win gives Wausau East their first of the year. Pittsville drops to 5-3.

Over in Marathon, both the Red Raider baseball and softball teams were in action. On the baseball diamond, Marathon edged out Rhinelander 6-2. The Red Raiders used a big sixth inning to separate from the Hodags, getting a crooked number in the inning. Marathon moves to 5-1 with the win, while the Hodags fall to 3-3.

In softball, Marathon followed the baseball team’s suit by topping Chequamegon 12-8. A back-and-forth offensive game saw the Screaming Eagles lead 8-4 after three innings. However, the Red Raiders’ offense roared to life, picking up the four-run win. The win elevates Marathon to 4-5 on the season. Chequamegon remains in search of their first win, sitting at 0-3.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
The Wolfpack move to 5-2 with the win.
Wausau Wolfpack downs D.C. Everest Thursday night
Wausau Wolfpack vs. D.C. Everest
Wausau Wolfpack vs. D.C. Everest
After ending last season with seven-straight loses, Port Edwards won their first four games of...
Port Edwards baseball turning the page with 4-0 start