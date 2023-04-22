Wausau East baseball tallies first win, Marathon baseball and softball snag victories Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a chilly April evening in north central Wisconsin, area baseball and softball teams still found a way to take to the diamond and get in some action Friday.

Up first, Wausau East hosted a non-con collision with Pittsville. It was a low-scoring affair that battled on and off rain and sleet, but the Lumberjacks came away with a tough 3-0 win. A two-run single in the first off the bat of Kolton Abraham gave Wausau East the early lead. From there, the Lumberjacks got great pitching from their staff led by starter Ryan Rodemeier. The win gives Wausau East their first of the year. Pittsville drops to 5-3.

Over in Marathon, both the Red Raider baseball and softball teams were in action. On the baseball diamond, Marathon edged out Rhinelander 6-2. The Red Raiders used a big sixth inning to separate from the Hodags, getting a crooked number in the inning. Marathon moves to 5-1 with the win, while the Hodags fall to 3-3.

In softball, Marathon followed the baseball team’s suit by topping Chequamegon 12-8. A back-and-forth offensive game saw the Screaming Eagles lead 8-4 after three innings. However, the Red Raiders’ offense roared to life, picking up the four-run win. The win elevates Marathon to 4-5 on the season. Chequamegon remains in search of their first win, sitting at 0-3.

