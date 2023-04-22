News and First Alert Weather App
Vinyl record fans line up on Monroe St. for Record Store Day

Vinyl record fans line up outside Strictly Discs on Monroe St. in Madison to get their hands on exclusive Record Store Day releases.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl record fans started lining up outside of “Strictly Discs” on Monroe Street before 8 p.m. Friday to get their hands on over 300 exclusive Record Store Day releases on Saturday.

“We’ve seen I don’t even know how many, tons of people. Especially surprising considering it’s not the most pleasant day out. But record store day gets people excited and we’re always excited to see them,” Strictly Discs co-owner Angie Roloff said.

Record Store Day is celebrated across the globe. It started in 2007 to recognize independent record stores and has turned into a global phenomenon.

Roloff said they’re thankful people come out to support their business not only on this day, but year-round.

The line wrapped around the block, but hundreds waited in line to get exclusive vinyl ranging from Elton John to Taylor Swift.

”She the biggest pop star in the world I think arguably and it’s a great release and people love her. I mean all across the demographics, people appreciate Taylor Swift,” Roloff said.

Vinyl ranged in prices from singles starting at $9 to box sets for $125.

