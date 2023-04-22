UWSP ‘Chalk the Walk’ event for Earth Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Stevens Point is chalking it up to Earth Day Saturday. Students, staff, and guests participated in the third annual ‘Chalk the Walk’ for Earth Day event. The competition is hosted by the UWSP Office of Sustainability to promote environmental protection.

Every year on Earth Day, the university honors Mother Earth.

“We’re promoting appreciation of the earth through art and we’re promoting local business and supporting sustainable communities,” said Kenzie Luterbach, Office of Sustainability Event Coordinator.

During the ‘Chalk the Walk’ event, everyone is given their own sidewalk square to create Earth Day-inspired art. The event is held in front of Old Main. One chalk artist from the Office of Sustainability says their art was inspired by this year’s theme.

“The theme of earth week this week on campus is symbiotic relationships and so I kind of like… abstracted mircro-island relationships with a tulip root system. Especially now, Earth Day is pretty important to celebrate the importance of Earth. We have one planet,” said Lou Flores, Office of Sustainability Student Resource Coordinator.

Once completed, pictures are taken of the sidewalk art and people get to choose their favorite piece. Winners of the competition will receive a $25 gift card to a local business of their choosing.

“So, we’ll be taking pictures of all the drawings today and posting them to the Office of Sustainability’s Facebook page and ask the community to like the pictures they like the best and the most likes will be the winners,” says Luterbach.

The students say there are many ways you can save our Earth.

“You can try to be less wasteful. Making sure you’re being okay with your garbage where you’re putting that. Try to buy secondhand. Not buying new things,” said Luterbach.

