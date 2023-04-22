News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP ‘Chalk the Walk’ event for Earth Day

UWSP chalk the Walk event for Earth Day
UWSP chalk the Walk event for Earth Day(WSAW)
By Jade Flury and Emily Zaal
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Stevens Point is chalking it up to Earth Day Saturday. Students, staff, and guests participated in the third annual ‘Chalk the Walk’ for Earth Day event. The competition is hosted by the UWSP Office of Sustainability to promote environmental protection.

Every year on Earth Day, the university honors Mother Earth.

“We’re promoting appreciation of the earth through art and we’re promoting local business and supporting sustainable communities,” said Kenzie Luterbach, Office of Sustainability Event Coordinator.

During the ‘Chalk the Walk’ event, everyone is given their own sidewalk square to create Earth Day-inspired art. The event is held in front of Old Main. One chalk artist from the Office of Sustainability says their art was inspired by this year’s theme.

“The theme of earth week this week on campus is symbiotic relationships and so I kind of like… abstracted mircro-island relationships with a tulip root system. Especially now, Earth Day is pretty important to celebrate the importance of Earth. We have one planet,” said Lou Flores, Office of Sustainability Student Resource Coordinator.

Once completed, pictures are taken of the sidewalk art and people get to choose their favorite piece. Winners of the competition will receive a $25 gift card to a local business of their choosing.

“So, we’ll be taking pictures of all the drawings today and posting them to the Office of Sustainability’s Facebook page and ask the community to like the pictures they like the best and the most likes will be the winners,” says Luterbach.

The students say there are many ways you can save our Earth.

“You can try to be less wasteful. Making sure you’re being okay with your garbage where you’re putting that. Try to buy secondhand. Not buying new things,” said Luterbach.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.
One person dead in police shooting in Wood Co.
Scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Stuck in a cool & rather cloudy pattern this weekend
Snow showers winding down overnight. Clouds & cool Saturday with scattered snow/rain showers....
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Ryan Rodemeier winds up for Wausau East in the 3-0 win over Pittsville.
Wausau East baseball tallies first win, Marathon baseball and softball snag victories Friday