UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with Stout

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball continued their hot streak Saturday by sweeping a doubleheader against UW-Stout 14-4 and 6-5 respectively.

The Pointers ended up walking off both games, albeit in different fashions. In game one, the Pointers used four homers to topple Stout in eight innings 14-4. Logan Homolka had the walk-off, RBI hit in the eighth to end the game an inning early thanks to the run rule. Homolka also homered in the game, as did Kamden Oliver. Brenden Canterbury one-upped them both by launching two homers in the win.

In game two, the Pointers got a more traditional walk-off with a 6-5 win, with Homolka once again delivering the game-winning hit. Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Homolka doubled down the line to score the tying and winning runs to give UWSP a win. Canterbury slugged his third homer of the day of the win, with Bradley Comer also notching a homer in the effort.

The Pointers move to 18-9 with the wins and 8-5 in conference play. They’ll play Stout for another doubleheader on Sunday in Stevens Point.

