Suspect dead in police shooting in Wood Co.

The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.
By Dale Ryman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday night that involved the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The officer was not hurt, but the suspect is dead.

Grand Rapids police chief Melvin Pedersen tells NewsChannel 7 the investigation is in its early stages. The names of the suspect and officer are not being released at this time.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, at approximately 10:57 Friday night, the suspect was walking near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Avenue. When a Grand Rapids police officer made contact with them, the officer saw a gun and shot at the suspect, hitting him.

After attempting lifesaving measures, the suspect died on scene. A gun was recovered.

The officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per policy. All law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation.

