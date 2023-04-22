First Alert Weather: Still feeling like March in late April

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second to last weekend of April should feature spring-like conditions. However, the preview of late spring/summer from just a week ago is in the rearview mirror and isn’t expected to return until sometime in May. Until then, rather cool with lots of clouds this weekend. Rain and snow showers will be around on Saturday, while mostly dry on Sunday. Sunshine will make some appearance for the week ahead but temperatures will still be running about 10-15 degrees below average for late April.

Mainly cloudy with snow showers, mixed with some rain at times, tapering off toward evening. (WSAW)

You won’t need the sunglasses much, if at all this weekend. Earth Day will feature plenty of clouds with scattered snow showers, mixed with some rain south from late morning into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds Saturday night and chilly as lows drop back into the low 20s north, mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Scattered snow & rain showers Saturday midday into the afternoon. (WSAW)

Scattered snow & rain showers on Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The new work week may start with a bit of sunshine on Monday, but clouds will increase with a chance of rain/snow showers as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs close to 50. A fair amount of sun Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Even milder on Thursday with intervals of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. The next risk of wet weather is on tap for Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Below average high temperatures through the next several days. (WSAW)

Next weekend will still be cool with more rounds of rain, perhaps mixed with some snow in the north. Highs stuck in the 40s.

Staying cooler than average ending April and starting May. (WSAW)

