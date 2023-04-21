Wausau Wolfpack downs D.C. Everest Thursday night

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - On a dreary evening in Weston, the Wausau Wolfpack picked up a big win over their cross-town rivals D.C. Everest 17-5 Thursday night.

The Evergreens got the scoring started in the first thanks to a goal from Owen Prunuske. However, the Wolfpack seized momentum right back as they took the next faceoff and scored seconds later thanks to a quick shot by Noah Rhea.

Wausau led 3-1 after the first but only continued to build their lead before running away to a 17-5 win.

The Wolfpack move to 5-2 with the win. They’ll face Kimberly next on the road Tuesday. D.C. Everest falls to 0-5 with the result. They have a quick turnaround as they’ll host Norte Dame Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.