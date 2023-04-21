News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Wolfpack downs D.C. Everest Thursday night

By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - On a dreary evening in Weston, the Wausau Wolfpack picked up a big win over their cross-town rivals D.C. Everest 17-5 Thursday night.

The Evergreens got the scoring started in the first thanks to a goal from Owen Prunuske. However, the Wolfpack seized momentum right back as they took the next faceoff and scored seconds later thanks to a quick shot by Noah Rhea.

Wausau led 3-1 after the first but only continued to build their lead before running away to a 17-5 win.

The Wolfpack move to 5-2 with the win. They’ll face Kimberly next on the road Tuesday. D.C. Everest falls to 0-5 with the result. They have a quick turnaround as they’ll host Norte Dame Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

Latest News

Wausau Wolfpack vs. D.C. Everest
Wausau Wolfpack vs. D.C. Everest
After ending last season with seven-straight loses, Port Edwards won their first four games of...
Port Edwards baseball turning the page with 4-0 start
Port Edwards enjoying hot start to 2023
Port Edwards enjoying hot start to 2023
Girls Basketball: Neillsville's John Gaier
2023 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year