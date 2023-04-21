News and First Alert Weather App
Veteran business showcase to be held Saturday in Plover

Vet Business Showcase
Vet Business Showcase(UWSP-SBDC)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about veteran-owned businesses in the community, the Central Wisconsin Veterans Business Showcase will take place on Saturday at Artist & Fare in Plover.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will showcase veteran businesses, connect community members with veteran business owners, and highlight veteran resources and support services in the area. It is free and open to the public.

“After contributing to our country, they continue to contribute to our local communities with their small businesses,” said Zia Yang, an outreach specialist with the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point. “This is our chance to elevate them.”

The SBDC supports the event in partnership with members of the Veteran-Owned Business Executive Roundtable.

