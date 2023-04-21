Veteran business showcase to be held Saturday in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about veteran-owned businesses in the community, the Central Wisconsin Veterans Business Showcase will take place on Saturday at Artist & Fare in Plover.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will showcase veteran businesses, connect community members with veteran business owners, and highlight veteran resources and support services in the area. It is free and open to the public.

“After contributing to our country, they continue to contribute to our local communities with their small businesses,” said Zia Yang, an outreach specialist with the Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point. “This is our chance to elevate them.”

The SBDC supports the event in partnership with members of the Veteran-Owned Business Executive Roundtable.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.