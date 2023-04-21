News and First Alert Weather App
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

