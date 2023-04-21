News and First Alert Weather App
Ground searches for Weston woman yield no new leads

Tara Jane Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 128 pounds and has green eyes
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators say numerous ground searches for a missing Weston woman have not led to any significant developments in the case.

Tara Jane Sullivan, 47, is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara Jane Sullivan. Authorities went to her Weston home to return the phone. According to a news release, Sullivan wasn’t home. Deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

That afternoon, off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

“We are grateful for the community’s concern and support,” said Sarah Severson, public information officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate everyone that has called our office with a tip or helped us get the word out about Tara’s disappearance. We are confident someone saw something or knows something that will help us find Tara. We all want to see her come home safely.”

Severson said Sullivan has some connections in the Fox Valley area and it’s possible she has left both Marathon and Shawano counties.

Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches. She’s 128 pounds and has green eyes. Her hair color is unknown.

