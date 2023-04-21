News and First Alert Weather App
Rib Mountain tower to be serviced at 6 a.m. Saturday, outages expected for some WSAW/CBS viewers

(123Rf)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tower workers will be climbing the Rib Mountain tower beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday morning to replace a burned-out beacon light at the top level.

WSAW will go off the air during a portion of this work. We will have engineers on-site at the Rib Mountain tower during the duration of the work. This will affect the following viewers:

  • Antenna viewers of WSAW
  • Antenna viewers of our Sayner W21DS-D translator
  • Dish Network viewers of CBS in our area
  • Youtube TV viewers of CBS in our area

This will NOT affect the following viewers:

  • Antenna viewers of WZAW
  • Antenna viewers of WYOW
  • Dish Network viewers of FOX and CW in our area
  • Charter Spectrum and Direct TV viewers of CBS, FOX, and CW in our area
  • Youtube TV viewers of FOX and CW in our area

There isn’t a set timeline for the tower work to conclude, we will resume transmitting as soon as it’s safe for to do so. Thank you for watching.

