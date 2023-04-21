Rib Mountain tower to be serviced at 6 a.m. Saturday, outages expected for some WSAW/CBS viewers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tower workers will be climbing the Rib Mountain tower beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday morning to replace a burned-out beacon light at the top level.

WSAW will go off the air during a portion of this work. We will have engineers on-site at the Rib Mountain tower during the duration of the work. This will affect the following viewers:

Antenna viewers of WSAW

Antenna viewers of our Sayner W21DS-D translator

Dish Network viewers of CBS in our area

Youtube TV viewers of CBS in our area

This will NOT affect the following viewers:

Antenna viewers of WZAW

Antenna viewers of WYOW

Dish Network viewers of FOX and CW in our area

Charter Spectrum and Direct TV viewers of CBS, FOX, and CW in our area

Youtube TV viewers of FOX and CW in our area

There isn’t a set timeline for the tower work to conclude, we will resume transmitting as soon as it’s safe for to do so. Thank you for watching.

