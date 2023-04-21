Restaurant leftovers to compost; how HSU’s Growing Supply is making the area greener

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wasted food is the largest single component of everyday garbage, but it doesn’t have to be.

Hsu’s Growing Supply is working to keep commercial food waste out of the trash while spreading awareness about the benefits of composting. The goal is simple—keep food waste out of the landfill. it hasn’t even been a full year of the initiative and Hsu’s has already seen tremendous success “We’ve been doing this for about 9 months and we’ve already composted 12 and a half tons of material. And again that wouldve been material filling up in the landfill instead of being composted,” said Paul Kilde, Hsu’s retail sales manager.

Each week Hsu’ picks up the food waste which is placed in special bins. It’s then taken to be composted. He said the food waste recycling program features more than a dozen businesses to make the area a greener and more sustainable place.

Timekeeper Distillery is one of those businesses “Any time that you can get product out of the landfills or clogging up the system drains or waste water is going to be beneficial for the community as a whole,” said Timekeeper Distillery owner Dan Weber.

Downtown Grocery is also involved in the program.

“It’s really is easy because they pick up every day. They have really nice containers so it is a really easy way to participate in a composting program for our business,” said owner Kevin Korpela.

Once the food waste is collected. It’s turned into fertile compost.

“A Hsu’s Growing Supply we have different soils. We have different materials that we are taking from the community. The food waste will compost and then we’re able to utilize for the community,” explained Kilde.

Composting can also help reduce methane emissions and reduce the carbon footprint. He said there’s no requirement to sign up for the service--- but there is a cost associated with the pick-up for businesses. The community is able to drop off food waste at Hsu’s facility free of charge.

HSU’S Growing Supply is located at 237502 Co Rd W N, Wausau, WI 54403.

