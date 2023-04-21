News and First Alert Weather App
Protect your budding plants from the dangers of cold weather

Sharon Miller at Garden Path Greenhouse says people should wait on most outdoor planting until around Memorial Day
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar says spring but the weather sure doesn’t feel like it. Around this time of year, trees and plants usually begin to bud in hopes of a soon-to-come bloom, but freezing rain and snow can delay spring planting.

“When it gets cold like this, it can stun them and you might have the possibility of losing some of your plants,” said Sharon Miller, an employee at Garden Path Greenhouse in Wausau.

This has been a rainy and snowy week for plants trying to bud in the central Wisconsin weather. Miller said freezing rain can delay or halt budding in plants.

“If it’s a blanket of snow, it’s not as bad as freezing rain,” said Miller. “Freezing rain will actually cover the buds and will freeze them and then there’s really no hope of them really coming alive after that.”

The brief snowfall on Wednesday isn’t so dire.

“That blanket of snow kind of protects them and then when it melts, it’s not a hard freeze,” said Miller.

Whether plants bud in cold weather can depend on if they are perennial plants, that come back every year, or annual plants, that die during the wintertime and need to be replanted according to Miller.

“It would not be a good idea to plant outside this time of the year, especially annuals,” said Miller.

When it comes to covering up plants, Miller said it depends on what the plant is. “A begonia or something fragile, they should be covered at probably 38-40 degrees. But the norm like violas and pansies this time of year, they wouldn’t have to be covered until it gets to 28-30 degrees.”

If you’re trying to get a headstart on gardening, take advantage of the sunlight and put your plants out during the day, but bring them inside at night.

Miller suggests being mindful of what the weather is going to be before you plant. She said most people usually do their outdoor planting around Memorial Day Weekend to ensure the warm weather is actually here to stay.

