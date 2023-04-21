Masks now optional at all ThedaCare facilities

NEENAH, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three years, to protect its patients, team members, and communities from potential exposure to COVID-19 when visiting facilities, ThedaCare implemented several safety measures.

Now, ThedaCare will discontinue mandatory masking at all sites beginning April 24. Those who wish to continue masking, are still welcome to do so. This decision was made following a thorough risk assessment performed by ThedaCare’s Infection Prevention Teams.

“ThedaCare has closely monitored and proactively adjusted our plans, following guidance from health organizations throughout the pandemic,” said Mark Cockley, MD, ThedaCare chief clinical officer and president of the ThedaCare Health Network. “We will continue to monitor and adapt to guidelines as necessary to protect our patients, team members, and visitors. As we mark this promising milestone, ThedaCare would like to thank patients, families, and community members for their support throughout the pandemic.”

Masking would continue to be required during some situations, including:

· Patients, visitors, and team members who may have respiratory illness, or symptoms similar to COVID-19 or Influenza.

· Patients, visitors, and team members who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

· Patients, visitors, and team members who work or live in an area that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

· Team members who care for patients who have respiratory symptoms, illness, or COVID.

· Patients, visitors, and team members at long-term care facilities or skilled-nursing facilities if the facility is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are encouraged by the low transmission levels in our communities that provide us with the opportunity to end universal, required masking at our facilities,” said Dr. Cockley. “While we understand COVID-19 will continue to be a virus we must monitor, we are pleased to be able to return to pre-pandemic guidelines.”

The CDC stated to support prevention for all COVID-19 Community Levels, people should:

· Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

· Maintain ventilation improvements.

· Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

· Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

· Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

