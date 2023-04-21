News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16(Waid Funeral Home, Taylor Stine Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services have now been set up for two Merrill High School teens.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were last seen together Sunday morning near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Rd in the town of Harrison. Their bodies were found the next day in the Oneida County Forest, southeast of Rhinelander. Investigators said exposure played a role in their deaths.

A celebration of life for Dakota Brown will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. She was a sophomore at Merrill High School. Her obituary describes her as a thoughtful girl with a big heart.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall for Aiden Grefe. Visitation will start at 8 a.m. He is remembered as a gentle soul who would do anything for the ones he loved. He was a junior at Merrill High School.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign
Luna, a Grey Wolf, was 12 years old.
Wildwood Zoo announces its timber wolf Luna has passed away

Latest News

Green and Clean Event
Community cleaning effort will remove litter for clean start to spring
HSU composting logo
Restaurant leftovers to compost; how HSU’s Growing Supply is making the area greener
Fiddler on the Roof presented by Merrill High School Theatre Jays
Merrill High School presents Fiddler on the Roof
- Ghodorzi Green & Clean
Ghodorzi Green & Clean will help clean up Wausau Saturday