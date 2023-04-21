First Alert Weather: Stuck in a cool & rather cloudy pattern this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although Friday started with sunshine, clouds filtered in for the afternoon as low pressure located to our north is guiding in cool, cloudy, and at times showery weather to North Central Wisconsin. A few rain/snow showers will be possible Friday evening and again during the day on Saturday. Don’t expect to see much sun in the second half of the weekend either. Next week will remain cooler than average for the later stages of April, with some days featuring sunshine. The next round of wet weather could move in late week.

Mostly cloudy tonight into Saturday morning and a bit chilly. (WSAW)

Get used to needing the warmer jacket and maybe the umbrella before heading out the door. Scattered rain/snow showers are possible Friday evening, then mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. The winds will taper, but chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Saturday is Green & Clean in Wausau as it falls on Earth Day this year. Bundle up for chilly conditions during the morning to midday hours.

Green & Clean in Wausau forecast Saturday morning to midday. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness with temps in the 30s to near 40 by midday. The better chances of snow showers on Saturday will be for the afternoon. Daytime readings only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Snow showers and chilly to start the weekend on Saturday. (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers lingering into early Saturday evening. (WSAW)

More clouds again on Sunday but it should stay dry. Highs in the mid 40s. The new work week features sun giving way to clouds on Monday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. A bit milder for mid-week with intervals fo sun and some clouds. Highs Wednesday in the low 50s, while in the mid 50s on Thursday. The next weather maker is expected to bring rain to the region next Friday. Afternoon temps top out in the mid 50s.

Below average temperatures on tap for the days ahead. (WSAW)

Below average temps are expected into the start of May. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.