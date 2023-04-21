First Alert Weather: Heading back to cooler weather, chance for precipitation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is the start of a cooling trend ahead for the weekend. Lingering precipitation possible in parts of Wisconsin as a low presure system clears off to the east. Precipitation could arrive as light rain or snow, but expected to be scattered. There is a continued chance of rain/snow showers this weekend.

Cooling down for the weekend, with highs near 40 and mostly cloudy skies (WSAW)

Sun and clouds to start the morning Friday. Clouds gradually increasing throughout the day, turning cloudy by the afternoon. Winds remain gusty as a low pressure slides off to the east. Winds gusting from the southwest up to 30 mph during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Gusty southwest winds Friday up to 30 mph (WSAW)

The moving low pressure system could push in some scattered precipitation over North Central Wisconsin. Light scattered rain likely at times if temperatures allow, but light snow falling over Western and Northwestern parts of the Badger State. Not everyone will see precipitation Friday. Rain or snow accumulations, if any, will remain minimal.

Light snow and rain arriving over western and northwestern Wisconsin Friday morning (WSAW)

Light scattered rain showers possible over North Central Friday (WSAW)

Cooling down for the weekend Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures near 30, highs in the low 40s with slightly breezy northwest winds up to 20 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies. A chance for scattered but light snow shower during the morning hours on Saturday. Again, any accumulations will be rather minimal.

Scattered light snow showers early Saturday morning, minimal accumulations (WSAW)

Lingering precipitation switching from snow to rain early Saturday afternoon (WSAW)

Total precipitation accumulations from Friday through the weekend will remain rather minimal if any precipitation falls. Snow accumulations around a trace for most, but up to an inch is possible over far northern Wisconsin.

Minimal rain accumulations through the weekend (WSAW)

Minimal snow accumulations expected Friday through the weekend, if any snow does fall (WSAW)

Temperatures will start to slowly warm during the upcoming work week. Expecting sunshine for Monday with highs trying to run back towards 50. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds, still cooler than average for the second half of April on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the low 50s Wednesday, and mid 50s on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.