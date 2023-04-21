FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan, but price for medication remains high

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter Naloxone Nasal Spray back in March. The medication is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by allowing a person to regain consciousness and breath properly.

Soon you’ll be able to find Narcan for sale in drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and online, but the price of the medication is costly.

“We definitely have an epidemic in our country that we need to work to address,” said Dr. Paula Hensel, the lead nurse practitioner for Family Health Center in Marshfield.

The FDA has approved Naloxone for over-the-counter use to reduce drug overdose deaths driven by illicit opioids. ”The Naloxone, or Narcan, will definitely save lives, but it needs to be in the hands of people who need it the most,” said Hensel.

Although Narcan will be available for OTC purchases, it can be an expensive medication. Dr. Hensel said without a prescription or insurance, a box of Narcan would cost around $130-$150 for just the two doses.

The maker of Narcan Nasal Spray is working to lower the cost. Emergent is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50. ”I’m hopeful that when it becomes available over the counter it’ll be a little more reasonably priced so it isn’t so cost prohibitive,” said Dr. Hensel.

”What the medication does is it knocks the opioid out of the receptors in our brain and throughout our body,” said Dr. Hensel. ”If I administered it, within a minute or two we should see some rapid response.”

There are places where people can access the medication for free. The Family Health Center in Marshfield has a Nalox Box where people can get Naloxone without being charged.

