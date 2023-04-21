EAA to hire hundreds to work during AirVenture in July

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Experimental Aircraft Association is hosting walk-in hiring events for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 jobs beginning on April 29. EAA is looking to fill as many as 700 temporary positions in various areas.

EAA AirVenture will be held July 24-30, and is the world’s largest annual gathering of aviation fans, with people visiting from more than 80 countries. These temporary positions are excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees, who are seeking a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, auto parking cashier, camper registration, facilities staff, and bartender. To apply, retail and auto parking applicants must be at least 14 years old, security at least 16 years old, and 18 years old for all other positions. It is encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as individuals will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

The dates and times for the hiring event are:

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Open House, June 27-29, 9 a.m.-5p.m.

Applying at the earliest possible date will provide applicants with the best chance at getting their preferred shift. To apply, visit EAA.org/Hiring.

There are two parts to the application: creating an account and completing an application. Detailed instructions about applying are also provided at that website. In addition, applications may be completed at the kiosk in the EAA Aviation Museum lobby. After submitting an application, individuals will receive a confirmation email.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time. All interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.

