Denim display in downtown Antigo raises awareness for victims of sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not uncommon to see jeans hanging from light poles this time of year in Antigo. It’s to bring attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A domestic abuse shelter collaborates with high schoolers who then decorate the jeans with messages and statistics about sexual assault.

The jeans are used as a symbol of sexual assault and have been part of the ongoing movement to stop victim blaming since 1992. It started when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a sexual assault case. That ruling said because the victim was wearing tight jeans—they could only be taken off with her help.

AVAIL is a domestic abuse shelter in Antigo and has put up the display downtown for many years.

“Langlade County is a small area and the greatest majority of sexual assault cases and the greatest majority of sexual assault victims don’t report. So the fact that we’ve worked with 290… the number of victims could be astronomical,” said AVAIL Executive Director Melissa Cornelius.

April 26 is ‘Denim Day.’ She’s asking people to wear denim to show their support for victims.

If you or anyone you know, needs help getting out of a toxic relationship contact AVAIL on their crisis hotline number at 715-623-5767.

