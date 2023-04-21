Community cleaning effort will remove litter for clean start to spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Ghidorzi Green and Clean Event will once again bring the community together to help dispose of litter and bring a clean start to spring.

The Green and Clean 2023 event is on Saturday, April 22, and will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Corporate Cove Tower. Coffee will be provided at the kickoff.

Volunteers will be sent out to clean at 8:45 and will begin cleaning at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 11. 35 sites will be cleaned during the event.

“It’s a great time for us to clean up our community and we have the heart of wanting to have a clean community and it really shows this year. Right now we’re over 700 which is absolutely phenomenal and that’s of all ages,” Says Chuck Ghidorzi President of Ghidorzi Companies.

The areas that will be cleaned consist of Wausau, Rib Mountain, Schofield, Rothschild, and Weston.

There are already a huge number of volunteers, but volunteers are still welcome to sign up or show up on the day of the event.

Cooperate Cove Tower is located at 1 Corporate Dr, Wausau, WI 54401.

