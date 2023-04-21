Auburndale High School’s Drive your Tractor to School Day raises $21K for local family

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Auburndale Tractor Club raised thousands of dollars for a local family during its 15h annual drive your tractor to school day.

About 65 tractors took part in Friday’s event. Students and community members drove along a route ending at Auburndale School. This year’s theme was ‘Tracks for Brax.’

Students were able to raise $21,500 in honor of kindergartner Braxton Anderson. He’s one of only 3 known people diagnosed with Luo-Schoch-Yamamoto. The condition affects his brain functions.

Auburndale High School Juniors Allis Teska and Abby Becker said he was moving to help a family in need.

“It warms my heart. It makes me almost want to cry when I saw the family cry when we presented the check,” said Becker.

Money was raised through sponsors, a brat fry and other fundraising efforts.

