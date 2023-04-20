News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP Eco-Fair celebrates Earth Day to promote sound environmental practices

UWSP Eco-Fair
UWSP Eco-Fair(WSAW)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVEN POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For students and community members at UW-Stevens Point, the eco-fair is showing steps even you can take. Fighting climate change and promoting good environmental practices can seem like a big task and many might be wondering where they can start.

Earth Week makes for the perfect week for the UWSP Environmental Organization Eco-Fair. Local businesses, student organizations, and people from around the area made an appearance to learn about science and taking better care of the planet. Nature, sustainability, and community is the theme of this year’s Eco-Fair.

While more people have recently taken an interest in science and environmentalism, it remains a complicated subject.

Secretary of Environmental Educators & Naturalists Association Alison Sehrad said, “I feel like it’s overlooked a lot more because people know about the environment and they like nature and being outside, but they don’t know the aspects or the scientific means to it. So I think it’s really important to bring some light and education to what these organizations do.”

Booths ranged from raising awareness about land pollution and clothing waste to food sustainability and composting. “People know about composting. They know how it works, but I don’t think they understand they can do it and how easy it is to do it,” added Sehrad.

When food scraps are sent to a landfill, they are trapped without oxygen which produces carbon dioxide and methane gas that are harmful to the environment.

“So if we can take that huge component and compost it, instead of landfilling it. We’re going to be saving space in landfills, we’re going to be extending the life of those landfills, we’re going to be mitigating greenhouse gas generation, and we’re going to be building up our local soil.”

Bucket Ruckus, a company that provides and picks up free composting buckets for around 115 locations, tries to make sustainability an easy choice. Co-owner of Bucket Ruckus Kelly Adlington said Wisconsin’s organics management industry has a lot of work to do, but she’s hopeful for newer generations of people to come along and make their impact.

“I think young people are definitely going to be leading the charge. They’re not making any more land. You know, what we’ve got is what we’ve got,” said Adlington.

The Eco-Fair isn’t the only event happening this week. Thursday at noon, an environmental advocate will speak at the campus. They will also be offering additional educational activities on Earth Day this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities say Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, vehicle found abandoned in Shawano County
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Nicholas Meyer, 40
Bond set at $50K for suspect in Stevens Point officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Periods of wet weather through Friday
NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year
2023 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year
Assembly Bill 24 would mandate schools to display a poster with a hotline number to reach our...
New Assembly bill would make it easier for students to get help for abuse, neglect issues
Merrill High School
Merrill High School is providing grief support after death of 2 students