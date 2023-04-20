UWSP Eco-Fair celebrates Earth Day to promote sound environmental practices

STEVEN POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For students and community members at UW-Stevens Point, the eco-fair is showing steps even you can take. Fighting climate change and promoting good environmental practices can seem like a big task and many might be wondering where they can start.

Earth Week makes for the perfect week for the UWSP Environmental Organization Eco-Fair. Local businesses, student organizations, and people from around the area made an appearance to learn about science and taking better care of the planet. Nature, sustainability, and community is the theme of this year’s Eco-Fair.

While more people have recently taken an interest in science and environmentalism, it remains a complicated subject.

Secretary of Environmental Educators & Naturalists Association Alison Sehrad said, “I feel like it’s overlooked a lot more because people know about the environment and they like nature and being outside, but they don’t know the aspects or the scientific means to it. So I think it’s really important to bring some light and education to what these organizations do.”

Booths ranged from raising awareness about land pollution and clothing waste to food sustainability and composting. “People know about composting. They know how it works, but I don’t think they understand they can do it and how easy it is to do it,” added Sehrad.

When food scraps are sent to a landfill, they are trapped without oxygen which produces carbon dioxide and methane gas that are harmful to the environment.

“So if we can take that huge component and compost it, instead of landfilling it. We’re going to be saving space in landfills, we’re going to be extending the life of those landfills, we’re going to be mitigating greenhouse gas generation, and we’re going to be building up our local soil.”

Bucket Ruckus, a company that provides and picks up free composting buckets for around 115 locations, tries to make sustainability an easy choice. Co-owner of Bucket Ruckus Kelly Adlington said Wisconsin’s organics management industry has a lot of work to do, but she’s hopeful for newer generations of people to come along and make their impact.

“I think young people are definitely going to be leading the charge. They’re not making any more land. You know, what we’ve got is what we’ve got,” said Adlington.

The Eco-Fair isn’t the only event happening this week. Thursday at noon, an environmental advocate will speak at the campus. They will also be offering additional educational activities on Earth Day this Saturday.

