Thousands expected to attend Wisconsin’s public practice, ‘The Launch’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 20,000 fans are anticipated to fill Camp Randall Stadium Saturday for an open practice deemed “The Launch” by the Badger football program.

The expected two-hour long practice featuring 11-on-11 scrimmages, will give fans a chance to catch a glimpse of the 2023 team.

Admission is free, but tickets for the practice must be reserved. Seating is general admission.

Not only will concessions be open for the event, hungry fans will find discounted menu items available at the stadium. The football program is also planning a number of giveaways including commemorative programs and team schedules.

THE LAUNCH 🚀 Wisconsin football officials say more than 20,000 tickets to the team’s open practice Saturday have been spoken for. We’re live from Camp Randall with what’s in store 👐🏻 @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/9Dmt0he9JK — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) April 20, 2023

The open practice will be livestreamed on BTN+, and BTN will televise it on tape delay starting at 3 p.m.

Practice begins at 1p.m., but beforehand young fans of the red and white under 12 are invited to put their skills to the test at the Badgers Kids’ Combine. It will take place at the McClain Center indoors beginning at 11a.m.

Outside of Gate 1 of Camp Randall, Bucky’s Locker Room will be holding a sidewalk sale with clearance-priced items from 11a.m. until 3p.m.

If you’re looking for parking, Lots 16,17 and 20 will offer spots for $5 beginning at 9a.m.

