News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rescuers save dozens of animals found crammed inside pickup truck; others deceased

Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a...
Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a pickup truck.(Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Gray News) - Rescuers in New Jersey discovered dozens of animals crammed into a pickup truck last week.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge called the situation “horrific” as they joined other rescues in getting the animals out of the truck that was parked behind a strip mall.

The no-kill shelter reported the pickup had more than 40 animals in it with even more deceased.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue, the animal cruelty seen was unimaginable as the team discovered dozens of dead animals along with 38 dogs and eight cats that were alive packed inside the pickup.

Rescuers said the animals appeared to have been living in the vehicle for about a week.

“It is clear that their trauma and neglect spanned far beyond the week they spent jammed in a pickup truck,” the animal refuge shared online.

Rescuers said the dogs which were found desperately needed grooming and baths as they were covered with fleas and had matted hair.

Several animal rescue organizations joined in helping the animals. The Eleventh Hour Rescue group said all of the animals have since been getting the necessary care.

Rescuers said the animals have a long road to recovery but thanked everyone for the support shown already.

According to reports, authorities arrested the owner of the truck with that person facing animal cruelty charges.

More information can be found online for those interested in assisting the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Eleventh Hour Rescue groups.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

Latest News

Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal,...
Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation
‘THC is Changing’ campaign raises public awareness about potential harm to youth
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
UW Health launches registered nurse apprenticeship program in Wisconsin