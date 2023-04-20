News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County to lift weight restrictions on all county highways

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Highway Department will be removing seasonal weight restrictions on all County Trunk Highways on Monday, April 24.

On April 17, the Portage County Highway Department removed seasonal weight restrictions on only the County Trunk Highways east and south of the Wisconsin River.

Note that these weight restrictions are for County Trunk Highways only. Any weight restrictions on state, city, village, or town roads are handled by each individual municipal entity and may still remain in effect.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Highway Department office at 715-345-5355 or visit the Portage County Highway Department website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

Latest News

‘THC is Changing’ campaign raises public awareness about potential harm to youth
UW Health launches registered nurse apprenticeship program in Wisconsin
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers working on medical pot legalization
Showers & storms expected late afternoon into the early evening Thursday.
First Alert Weather: Rainy with a chance of storms into Thursday evening