Portage County to lift weight restrictions on all county highways

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Highway Department will be removing seasonal weight restrictions on all County Trunk Highways on Monday, April 24.

On April 17, the Portage County Highway Department removed seasonal weight restrictions on only the County Trunk Highways east and south of the Wisconsin River.

Note that these weight restrictions are for County Trunk Highways only. Any weight restrictions on state, city, village, or town roads are handled by each individual municipal entity and may still remain in effect.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Highway Department office at 715-345-5355 or visit the Portage County Highway Department website here.

