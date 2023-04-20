Marathon’s Jacobson, Neillsville’s Gaier named 2023 NewsChannel 7 Basketball Coaches of the Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon’s Adam Jacobson was named the 2023 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, while Neillsville’s John Gaier was named the 2023 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Both were voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin.

Jacobson earned his first coach of the year honor after guiding Marathon to a 23-4 season, including a 15-1 record in the Marawood-South on their way to a conference title. The Red Raiders have won back-to-back conference titles under Jacobson.

After NewsChannel 7 surprised Jacobson, he called up the entire team from varsity down to the freshman level on the court with him, declaring the award a “team award.”

“My photo may be on the plaque but it’s definitely a photo album of people to make something like this happen,” Jacobson said. “From when they’re playing from Kindergarten all the way up to this. Just really proud of the program and everybody that’s in it.”

On the girls side, Neillsville’s John Gaier receives the honor for his second straight season and third overall. Gaier followed up the Warriors state appearance in 2022 with an undefeated regular season. Neillsville eventually made it to the sectional finals.

Gaier started coaching Neillsville 21 years ago on a temporary basis to help fill a vacant spot. That eventually became permanent because of a passion for the athletes.

”We just have kids that have bought in. And honestly, somebody else would be getting this award if they had my kids,” Gaier said. “They are the reason you do it. I hope that I even remotely impact them as much as they impact me. It is the love of the kids that keep you doing this.”

From all of us at NewsChannel 7, congratulations to John Gaier and Adam Jacobson on your accomplishments.

