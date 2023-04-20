Greater Wausau Chamber Small Business Expo to be held Thursday in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will open to the public on Thursday, April 20. It’s held at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

It is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a business card or $10 without a business card. No pre-registration is required. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free Business EXPO tote bag.

The expo gives people a chance to learn more about the area’s businesses and the products and services they offer. It also allows other business owners to network with each other.

Click here to see the map of vendors. It’s located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild.

