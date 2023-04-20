News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Greater Wausau Chamber Small Business Expo to be held Thursday in Rothschild

Small Business Expo 2023
Small Business Expo 2023(Small Business Expo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will open to the public on Thursday, April 20. It’s held at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

It is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a business card or $10 without a business card. No pre-registration is required. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free Business EXPO tote bag.

The expo gives people a chance to learn more about the area’s businesses and the products and services they offer. It also allows other business owners to network with each other.

Click here to see the map of vendors. It’s located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities say Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, vehicle found abandoned in Shawano County
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

- Having Fun With Recycling
- Having Fun With Recycling
Scattered strong thunderstorms to move in over Central Wisconsin Thursday evening
First Alert Weather: Rainy with periodic thunderstorms Thursday
- 7 Things You Need to Know 04-20-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 04-20-23
Neillsville's John Gaier (left) and Marathon's Adam Jacobson (right) are Newschannel 7's 2023...
Marathon’s Jacobson, Neillsville’s Gaier named 2023 NewsChannel 7 Basketball Coaches of the Year