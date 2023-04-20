Giannis-less Bucks make 25 three-pointers, blowout Heat to even up series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks made 25 three pointers on their way to a 138-122 blowout of the Miami Heat. Their 25 three-pointers tied an NBA record.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo after he hurt his back in game 2, the Bucks blew the doors open in the first half, making 12-23 three-pointers. They scored 46 points in the quarter to outscore the Heat by 26 in the half. Their 81 pointers was a playoff franchise-record.

The onslaught didn’t slow down. They finished 51% from three point range.

Jrue Holiday had 24 points, including going 4-10 from three-point range. Brook Lopez trailed him with 25 points, while Pat Connaughton finished with 22 points and six three pointers. Seven players finished with double digit points.

The Bucks will travel to Miami for game three. Giannis’ status for that game is unclear, although he was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game before being forced to miss action.

