First Alert Weather: Rainy with periodic thunderstorms Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved over Central Wisconsin early Thursday morning, producing rumbles of thunder, small hail, and heavy downpours. Plan for additional rounds of thunderstorms periodically throughout Thursday. Though storms may become strong at times, severe storms are not expected for North Central Wisconsin.

Chance for some strong thunderstorms Thursday in Wisconsin (WSAW)

A low pressure system tracks in a warm air flow through the state Thursday. Highs warming towards the low 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be rather gusty for the day, gusting out of the east up to 30 mph. As the front continues to lift, additional rounds for precipitation will be triggered.

Rounds for rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout Thursday (WSAW)

Gusty winds Thursday as a front moves in (WSAW)

Scattered rain and thunderstorms, possibly strong around noon over HWY 29 in Central Wisconsin. As the low pushes through the state, another cluster of strong thunderstorms will be trigger by early evening hours, likely around the evening commute hours. Chance for severe thunderstorms for those in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. However, for North Central Wisconsin, non-severe thunderstorms antipated.

Scattered strong thunderstorms to move in over Central Wisconsin Thursday evening (WSAW)

Around a half up to an inch of rain to accumulate by the end of Thursday (WSAW)

Rain and storm clearing the region before midnight Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid-30s. Highs mid-40s Friday with gusts remaining breezy. Cooler air will follow behind a cold front trailing in Friday. It is possible for some to see scattered precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours Friday, possibly into Saturday morning. Scattered light rain over Central Wisconsin, with possible light snow falling over Western and Northwestern parts of the state.

Light scattered rain and possible snow over Wisconsin (WSAW)

Temperatures will continue to run below normal for this time of the year for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low 40s and mostly cloudy. Could be possible for a quick band of light snow to move into before sunrise Saturday morning. Extended temperature trend keeps us running below normal, in the 40s and 50s for the upcoming work week.

Light scattered rain and possible snow over Wisconsin (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.