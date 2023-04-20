First Alert Weather: Rainy with a chance of storms into Thursday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been an unsettled Thursday in North Central Wisconsin with early morning storms producing downpours and lots of lightning, a wave of wet weather around midday, and one more risk of showers with a chance of storms late Thursday afternoon into the early evening. Once this latest weather maker shifts east Thursday night, clouds will be more common than breaks of sun to end the work week Friday. There is a continued chance of rain/snow showers this weekend. The cooler than average temps will stick around for the weekend into the new week.

A chance of strong storms from Wausau south and east. (WSAW)

Strong to severe storms are possible in the southern half of the state through early Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Keep the rain gear handy for the remainder of Thursday into the early evening hours. Low pressure will be working east across the Badger State and spark additional rain with a chance of storms through a little after dinnertime on Thursday evening. There is a chance of strong storms from Wausau south and east through about 7 PM. The main threats will be downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The better risk of severe storms will be located in southern and southeast Wisconsin. Turning breezy by early this evening and staying brisk Thursday night. Meantime, the wet weather should wind down later Thursday evening with some clouds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Showers ending this evening, then mostly cloudy tonight and cool. (WSAW)

Friday is breezy. It might start off with some sunshine but clouds will filter back in my midday and it remains cloudy Friday afternoon. Along with that, scattered rain/snow showers are expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rain/snow showers Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

Unlike the start of last weekend, this Saturday will not feel like late spring/early summer, instead, more like late March. Clouds will be common with a chance of scattered snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with daytime temps only peaking in the mid 40s.

Cool weekend with considerable cloudiness. Scattered snow showers on Saturday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine returns to start the new work week on Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs close to 50. A mix of sun and clouds, still cooler than average for the second half of April on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the low 50s Wednesday, and mid 50s on Thursday.

Below average highs on tap for the days ahead. (WSAW)

