Are you recycling the correct items? Test your knowledge

A Sunrise 7 interview with Portage Co. Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Saturday is Earth Day and despite your best intentions, you might be throwing away things in the recycling bin that can’t be recycled.

Amanda Haffele is the Portage County solid waste director. She joined Sunrise 7 on Thursday to set the record straight about which items can go in curbside pick-up.

Cans and containers made of mixed materials

Food container items like Pringles and nuts containers are made of cardboard, with an aluminum bottom and plastic lid. These containers cannot go in recycling.

Pump lotion or soap bottles

These items can go in recycling and the caps and nozzles can be left on. People do need to empty the contents.

Plastic bags

Plastic bags cannot go in the recycling bin as they cause problems at the recycling facility. Haffele said they can wrap around sorting equipment. Items to be recycled curbside cannot go in plastic bags for disposal. Plastic bags can be taken to grocery stores’ drop-off sites for recycling.

Soda cans

Soda cans should be recycled, however, if the can has paper or plastic packaging it should be removed prior to being placed in the recycling bin.

Pill bottles and spice containers

Haffele said items smaller than your fist are too small for the sorting equipment.

Food container cardboard boxes

All cardboard boxes are recyclable. The contents should be removed and the boxes should be flatten before placing the recycling.

