Wood County announces parks will officially open April 28

(WMTV)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Dexter, North, and South Wood County Park campgrounds, and park areas, will open for the season on Friday, April 28 at 8 a.m.

Camping reservations are required so ensure you log into Wood County’s online reservation system for site availability, and to make your reservation. The reservation site also allows you to reserve shelter buildings and purchase park passes for disc golf, boat landings, and single-track bike trails.

Beaches will officially open on Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29).

As a reminder, dogs must be kept on a leash at all times within Wood County Parks and owners are responsible to clean up after them.

For more information reach out by phone at 715-421-8422, email parks@woodcountywi.gov, visit www.woodcountywi.gov/departments/parks, or check out the Wood County Facebook & Messenger pages at https://www.facebook.com/WoodCoWisc.ParksForestry/.

Use the website and Facebook pages for updated park and forestry information and happy spring!

