Wildwood Zoo announces its timber wolf Luna has passed away

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department has regretfully announced the passing of Luna, the female timber wolf, at the Wildwood Zoo. She was 12 years old and considered to be a senior wolf.

After she was observed behaving atypically, a veterinary exam revealed that she had pyometra. It’s an infection of the female reproductive organs and is common among older, intact canines. The infection progressed beyond the point of being treated with antibiotics and surgery was not an option in her condition. With a lack of treatment options, the difficult decision was made to euthanize Luna.

Luna was a favorite amongst visitors with her beautiful coloring and sweet, shy disposition. She will be greatly missed.

She had lived here at Wildwood Zoo since October 2015 when she was transferred from the Wild World of Animals in Pennsylvania. Luna arrived with her two male siblings, Malakai and Smokey. Smokey passed away earlier this year from a rare, aggressive form of cancer. Over the next few weeks, staff will closely monitor Malakai for behavior changes indicating stress or loneliness. While wolves are social animals, Malakai rarely interacted with Luna and we believe he may do well alone. We are also currently exploring other options but the decision will be based on what is best for his long-term welfare by the team who knows him best. He is currently doing well and he did have the opportunity to view her body after Luna’s passing.

Over the past year or so, Wildwood Zoo has said goodbye to a higher number of animals than usual, and it is hard on our visitors, as well as our staff, who grow so fond of our residents. As a testament to the care they receive here, our animal population is heavily comprised of seniors who are facing age-related illnesses and complications. While it certainly doesn’t make it easier to lose an animal, knowing they lived a long, happy, and healthy life here is a comfort.

Grey wolve’s life expectancy in the wild is typically 6-10 years and 10-15 years when in captivity.

